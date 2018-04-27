Tsakalotos Disputes Tsipras’ Claim Clean Bailouts Exit Coming

ATHENS – Differing sharply with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ boast that Greece will break away from international creditors when three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($394.75 billion) end in August, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the economy will continue to need monitoring.

Tsipras was ebullient after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, in a visit to Greece’s capital to address Parliament, said there wouldn’t be a need for a backup loan, as Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, a government critic, had called for.

“There will be no precautionary line because we must do everything so that Greece’s exit from the program is the clearest and cleanest possible,” Juncker said at a joint news conference with Tsipras.

The Premier said that Greece was “very close to achieving and we will achieve what we call a ‘clean exit,’” repeating what has become almost a mantra for him even though he’s seeking debt relief while claiming a coming recovery at the same time he said the loans can’t be repaid without restructuring.

Tsipras also had said the lenders, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) wouldn’t be involved when the bailouts expire and that there would be a return to the markets, although two previous test bonds of 3 billion euros ($3.63 billion) were sold at interest rates more than three times higher the rescue packages.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the lenders, banks and capitalists who used to be SYRIZA’s enemies before Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises and sought a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($104.14 billion), was to present Greece’s post-bailout plans at a Eurozone meeting April 27 in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

With Tsipras having agreed to impose more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-moderate income families starting in 2020 – perhaps even 2019 when elections are due – and also to automatic spending cuts if fiscal targets aren’t met, there was doubt about a clean exit.

Tsakalotos told The Financial Times that monitoring missions from the Troika of the EU-ECB-ESM, which put up the third bailout will be “more frequent” than the current schedule of twice a year with the lenders anxious that Tsipras may try to wiggle out of more austerity measures that have brought his coalition down.

UH-OH!

“It is likely to be a case of three or four visits instead of two,” said Tsakalotos, puncturing Tsipras’ spin on what would happen when the bailouts expire.

The lenders want a long-term growth strategy and not just repeated bashing of workers, pensioners and the poor, the groups Tsipras said he would protect before breaking those promises as well.

Tsakalotos said the response would be to speed the judicial process, a sloth-like bureaucracy in which cases can take 10 years or more to be heard – often-repeated reforms that never happen- and to make the public administration more efficient and attract investors at the same time capital controls Tsipras put in place are still in effect.

“This is our own growth plan and its ownership is important for us … we don’t want to surprise anyone, whether it’s the financial markets or the institutions,” said Tsakalotos without explaining why it hadn’t already been done and why it could despite a long record of failures by successive governments to accomplish it.

Greece’s post-bailout supervision will include terms and conditions that other countries that had bailouts – Cyprus, Ireland and Portugal – did not have, putting another hole in Tsipras’ crowing all will be well.

Meanwhile, according to two sources cited by Reuters, Greece could be faced with the prospect of losing access to cheap central bank money after its bailout expires which could drastically raise funding costs for the country’s banks and distance Greece from the chance of taking part in the ECB’s 2.55 trillion euro ($3.09 trillion) bond buying program.

This means, if excluded from an ECB exemption from its minimum credit requirements that Greece’s junk-rated bonds would no longer be accepted as collateral in regular funding operations, the agency said.

At the Sofia meeting, the discussion is expected to center around Tsipras’ demand for debt relief and other conditions the country has to meet as part of the bailout terms that have hammered Greece’s most vulnerable sector while he, as promised, did not put taxes onthe rich and “crush the oligarchy” accused of really running the the country.

Juncker later met with major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis where the Conservative chief reportedly told him Greece did need debt relief without new conditions and that his part was not committed to whatever post-bailout plan that Tsakalotos would present.

Mitsotakis said his plan is to attract investors who are shying away after an avalanche of tax hikes brought the corporate rate to 29 percent, which he said he wants to cut.