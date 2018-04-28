Prespes Organising May Day Festival in the “Poet’s Narcissus Meadows”

A festival celebrating the meadows of native white daffodils or Poet’s Narcissus that are a hallmark of the impressive Prespes countryside are being organised by the municipality and local organisations on the May Day holiday, at Oxya in Prespes.

The Narcissus Festival” coincides with the flowering of the sub-species of Poet΄’s Narcissus that grows in the area (Narcissus poeticus radiiflorus), forming carpets of white flowers that spread over wide open areas. The festival programme includes food, music and outdoor activities for children.

The daffodil meadows are considered among the key attractions of the Prespes landscape and the species has been protected in Greece by presidential decree since 1981. The meadows in Oxya are all that remains of a much larger and more extensive range for the plant and are protected as a natural formation of the Prespes National Park.

Organisers stressed, however, that visitors at the festival will not be allowed to walk on or cut the flowers, which though beautiful and very fragrant are also quite toxic.