Dr. Athienites, Prominent Nephrologist, among “The Leading Physicians of the World”

BROCKTON, MA – The International Association of HealthCare Professionals welcomed Greek-American Dr. Nicolaos V. Athienites, MD, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Athienites is an established nephrologist who continues to provide exceptional care and support to his patients within Renal Medical Care in Brockton, MA. He is also affiliated with South Shore Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. With over three decades of experience in his field, Dr. Athienites is noted for his special expertise in acute kidney failure, amyloidosis, and acidosis.

Dr. Athienites’ acclaimed career in medicine began in 1986, when he graduated with his Medical Degree from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Greece. After moving to the United States, he went on to complete his internship and residency at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, MA. Pursuing further medical training, Dr. Athienites undertook his fellowship training at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA.

He is board certified in Nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and remains a distinguished member of the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Nephrology and the Massachusetts Medical Society. Having dedicated his life to providing the highest standard of quality care, Dr. Athienites is committed to enhancing his patients’ quality of life. Alongside his practice, he serves as an Assistant Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Athienites attributes his success to his Herculean powers of perseverance. When he is not assisting patients, he likes to stay fit by using calisthenics and ancient Greek exercises.