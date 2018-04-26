Dimitrios of Sebasteia Elected Elder Metropolitan of Prince Islands

CONSTANTINOPLE – His Eminence Metropolitan Dimitrios of Sebasteia was elected unanimously as Metropolitan of the Prince Islands of Constantinople by the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on April 19. The Metropolis itself was elevated to the rank of Gerontic Eparchy in the person of Metropolitan Dimitrios who from now on will be addressed as Metropolitan Dimitrios Geron of the Prince Islands.

Metropolitan Dimitrios is one of the most prominent and learned hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne. He is known to …