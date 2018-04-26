Parliament Passes Bill for the Sale of PPC Lignite Units

ATHENS – The bill for the sale of lignite units owned by Greece’s main power utility, the Public Power Corporation (PPC), was passed by the plenary of the Hellenic Parliament on Wednesday with 151 votes in favour and 124 votes against. The bill was supported by MPs of the ruling SYRIZA-ANEL coalition and voted down by the opposition in a roll-call vote requested by the Democratic Alliance.

Three SYRIZA MPs – Efi Georgopoulou, Dimitris Baxevanakis and Markos Bolaris – were absent during the vote, which a total of 25 MPs from all parties did not attend.

Environment and Energy Minister George Stathakis ended the debate by noting that it would bring better days for the PPC and Greece’s energy sector, while noting that local communities will benefit from cheaper power and national funds for the transition to the post-lignite period.

The bill was also supported by independent MP Haris Theoharis, who later issued a statement to explain his decision, saying that “even this solution is better than no solution” and urging both government and opposition to “stop the hypocrisy. All sides had made mistakes regarding the PPC, he pointed out, with the political system and trade unions wasting time in mistaken solutions, foot-dragging and denial of the problems, “that we are now coming to address under great pressure, doing too little, too late and for a low price.”

GREEK ANTI-AUSTERITY PROTESTERS TAKE TO STREETS AGAIN

Eight years into thousands of failed protests against austerity measures, Greek demonstrators rallied in the streets of the capital again on April 25 hoping to stop more coming pay cuts and tax hikes when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($396.54 billion) end in August.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, reneging on promises, agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-middle income families starting in 2020, along with automatic spending cuts if fiscal targets aren’t met.

But the country’s creditors, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) want the measures to begin in 2019, when elections are scheduled and with polls showing Tsipras and SYRIZA would take a beating at the hands of the party they unseated, New Democracy.

Three successive demonstrations were held in Athens in opposition to the sale of power plants, planned pension cuts, and funding cuts at state-run hospitals.

Tsipras’ government has promised lenders it will continue infrastructure privatization and Draconian spending controls after the bailout program ends, in exchange for more favorable repayment terms.

Tsipras is seeking debt relief at the same time he said he’s bringing a recovery but that Greece can’t pay its debt. The country’s post-bailout plans were due to be discussed on a visit to Athens by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on April 26 and a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers on April 27 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Protest leaders say they were also making their own post-bailout plans. “We don’t owe our pensions to (bailout) creditors. We worked our whole life to get our pension, and we will keep fighting till we get back what they have taken from us,” said pension protest organizer Dimos Koumbouris even though no demonstration has worked yet.

State-run hospital workers were also on strike, demanding more funding for healthcare and protesting shortages in the hospitals. Workers at the Public Power Corporation, protesting the prospective sale of lignite plants, dumped sacks of lignite on the steps near Parliament.

Greece has depended on international bailouts since 2010, and has had to push through stringent spending cuts and tax hikes in return for the emergency loans.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos aid there had been no discussion with creditors on whether austerity measures agree for 2019-20 could be amended, but he cited data reported this week showing that the government had beaten budget targets for three successive years.

“Greece’s fiscal adjustment has been completed,” Tzanakopoulos. “The lenders should take that into account.” He didn’t mention that the creditors want continued monitoring of the Greek economy for years to prevent backsliding on austerity and reforms nor that a primary surplus – which doesn’t include interest on the debt, the cost of running cities, towns, state agencies, social security and some military costs – was built partially by holding back payments due vendors and those owed money by the state.