President Pavlopoulos Meets EU Commission President Juncker

“I want to assure you that the majority of the Greek people support Greece’s course in the European Union and recognise your decisive contribution to helping it remain in Europe and the eurozone, even at a very critical juncture,” Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said in a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the presidential mansion on Thursday.

EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos also attended the meeting.

Pavlopoulos also said that Greece is a cradle of European culture.

On his part, Juncker noted that Greece was his second homeland and that he had remained committed to the Greek people in the most difficult times.

Both as president of the Eurogroup and in his current role as head of the Commission, Juncker said that he “did not even believe for a moment that Greece would leave the euro area,” noting that Commissioner Avramopoulos could attest to the fact that he had defended Greece every time the need arose.