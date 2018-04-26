Greece-FYROM Name Deal is Close, Isn’t, Is, Isn’t

Contradictory reports from the talks between Greece and what the new name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) might be showed the two sides disagreeing whether they were close to a deal or not.

United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed to find an answer the last two decades before picking up negotiations after a three-year break said the talks should become more intense with signs they were breaking apart again.

A New Democracy government in 1992 led the new country breaking away from Yugoslav to use the word Macedonia – that of an abutting ancient Greek province – in an acronum until a final choice could be agreed.

But that ended when successive FYROM governments kept claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia, as well as Greece’s history, culture and heritage and even conqueror Alexander the Great.

Now, however, the ruling anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said it’s keen to give the name away permanently and lift a Greek veto on FYROM’s hopes of getting into NATO and the European Union.

But although FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev removed the name of Alexander from his country’s international airport and national road and took down a statue of the conqueror, he said he’s not willing to meet Greek demands to remove irredentist claims in Greek territories from his country’s Constitution.

That has proved the new sticking point with Tsipras still feeling the heat from two massive protests against the name giveaway and polls showing 68 percent of Greeks opposed despite his insistence to forge ahead.

Reports in recent days have both said that the two sides were close to an agreement, including from the head of the EU’s Enlargement Commission and Zaev himself, although Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, backing away from his previous optimism, said there’s no chance before a critical NATO meeting this summer to settle the dispute.

“I believe the conditions have never been better for us to achieve a comprehensive and lasting agreement,” Zaev told Agence France-Presse earlier, adding however that failure to reach a deal would not be “the end of the world,” before he said that hope was slipping away yet again.

Nimetz met April 25 in Vienna with Kotzias and FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, a nationalist in a coalition party serving Zaev. Four hours of talks went nowhere, media reports said, stalled over Greek insistence that a new name – with Upper Macedonia the leading candidate – must be used for all purposes.

FYROM, which is already called Macedonia by more than 140 countries, wants to use that name domestically as well, which so far has been a deal breaker even for Tsipras, Kotzias and SYRIZA, which has members who don’t want borders between countries.

Kotzias and Dimitrov will meet in Thessaloniki on May 3 and 4 on the sidelines of a summit between Greece, Albania, FYROM and Bulgaria, and on May 11-12 at another meeting of Balkan countries.

European Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn’s belief the dispute could quickly be settled drew ire from the Greek Foreign Ministry which told him to butt out in no uncertain terms and to “stop undermining” the talks.