Small Signs of Recovery Make Investors Rethink Greece

ATHENS – Greece’s unemployment rate is still the highest in the Eurozone, scores of thousands of once-thriving businesses are dusty windows and forgotten mannequins and political instability still is the name of the game where rivals snipe at each other incessantly, but some businesses are willing to take a chance again, more than eight years into an economic and austerity crisis.

With three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($396.83 billion) running out in August, Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is confidently predicting a “clean exit” from the creditors – who said he’s wrong and that the economy will need monitoring for years to prevent backsliding on austerity and promised reforms.

Tsipras also is seeking debt relief, saying the country can’t repay the loans and its debt without some form of restructuring at the same time he said there will be a successful return to markets although two test bond trial balloons of 3 billion euros each that sold came at interest rates more than three times higher than the rescue packages.

For all that, some businesses are willing to roll the dice, unafraid of the legacy of austerity and an avalanche of tax hikes imposed by Tsipras who reneged on anti-austerity vows and as more tough conditions to which he agreed, including more pension cuts he swore to reject and taxes on low-and-middle income families are coming in 2020 – or next year, when elections are scheduled and polls show he’ll take a hammering from the party he unseated, the New Democracy Conservatives.

In late April, food retailer Spar opened two new supermarkets on the islands of Crete and Skiathos, the start of a planned 350-store expansion in Greece, two years after running out of the country as fast as it could when its local partner went under.

With purchasing power still down markedly and supermarket sales far off pre-crisis levels, with Tsipras agreeing to home foreclosures he campaigned against, the rich and oligarchy still pulling the strings behind the scenes, one of the highest levels of corruption in the European Union, still rampant tax cheating, there are some signs things are getting better, the Wall Street Journal noted in a feature.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.4 percent last year with a rise in investment although many foreign companies are still gun-shy, seeing dissidents in SYRIZA trying to ward off projects such as the long-stalled $8 billion development of the former Hellenikon International Airport and a mall 10 years in the making.

Spar Hellas Chief Executive Fivos Karakitsos isn’t daunted. “The worst is definitely behind us,” he told the Journal. Asset prices have fallen so far that it makes sense for investors to return, he added. “If the current stability in politics and the society continues, we will see growth,” he said.

NERVOUS CAUTION

There are indications of new activity, new orders and hirings and the government predicts growth of 2 percent this year, disputed by its creditor and analysts, including at major banks who said there’s still too much volatility.

The government has said it won’t be able to finish undone agreed reforms on schedule and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said a precautionary credit line is needed. A primary surplus above expectations – which doesn’t include interest on the debt, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures – has been built partially by delaying or not paying vendors and state debts.

Tax revenues are off predictions as the wave of tax hikes has ironically created even more tax cheats, people who had been among the 50 percent or so who did pay taxes and now are trying to find ways not to after seeing so many others get away with it.

The tax base is still based on hitting workers, pensioners and the poor while politicians, the rich and tax dodgers – along with shipping tycoons and the oligarchy that Tsipras said he would crush – have largely escaped the crisis and are even prospering while others suffer.

The irony is that if a recover is indeed coming, it’s mainly because Tsipras reneged on pledges to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and the sale of state assets he said before taking power were being given away at fire sale prices.

But after seeking and accepting a third bailout in the summer of 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($104.68 billion), and imposing more austerity, there has been a slow climb back for the battered economy.

“Nobody speaks about Grexit any more,” Tasos Anastasatos, chief economist at EFG Eurobank, one of Greece’s main banks told the Journal.

He cited economic data pointing to continued growth. “The question, though, is whether we’re talking about a short-term reaction of the economy, or the start of a longer period of sustainable growth,” he said, putting out a big caveat emptor.

WINGS OF HOPE

Aegean Airlines, the country’s biggest air carrier, placed a 4 billion euro ($4.87 billion) order for 42 new planes from Airbus, although that sector isn’t fully indicative of others that are still lagging as tourism is the country’s biggest revenue engine and tourists need flights into and out of the country, especially from other EU countries.

“We examined this investment, and the gradual stabilization we are experiencing here, for over a year,” Aegean’s Vice Chairman Eftichios Vassilakis told the paper, although he said he’s wary about the tensions with Turkey, especially in the Aegean.

Electric car maker Tesla, which has a host of the scores of thousands of Greeks who fled the country in its hierarchy, is opening an R & D center in Athens to take advantage of supremely-skilled scientists.

But young entrepreneurs are still held down by a clientelist system which rewards political favorites and holds down people with original ideas who could be a threat to existing businesses. The country’s rich still have huge influence in the media and government and state contracts.

There are green shoots sprouting though, with small businesses taking over empty store fronts, the cafes are full – albeit often with young people living off their parents in a country where children stay at home into their 30s.

Tsipras’ government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who also reneged on promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor, has been accused by New Democracy and rivals of spinning bad news into improbable good news without being able to back up the claims.

But there’s no denying the buzz in Athens, now compared to Berlin for its vitality if lacking charm in a city of grey, graffiti-covered concrete and where anarchists still run amok – with, said New Democracy – the implicit blessing of Tsipras and SYRIZA, which is riddled with terrorist sympathizers and anarchists eager to rebuild Leftist credentials after embarrassing surrenders to bankers and the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM).

HOMELAND AGAIN

“This is the first time that you can sense calm and stability,” Alex Leoussis, who runs an online store for household goods told the Journal. He nearly moved out of Greece in 2015, when the country teetered on the brink of bankruptcy. He stayed, and his annual sales are now 150% higher. If sales growth continues this year, he said he would consider doubling his staff. But politicians need to act to support growth, he added: “Taxation is too high and can’t continue as it is,” he said.

Even construction starts are up after years of being dormant and Zisis Tsiatsikas, who runs an engineering business, said he’s taking on more building projects, but holding his breath to see if Greece falls back again as it has repeatedly since 2010. “We are still very cautious about the future,” he said.

The real telling point may be the young, those under 25, nearly half of whom are still without work and thousands of whom fled to other countries in search of a job and a new life, only to see some start to return, hoping against hope the worst is over.

Last October, 29-year-old nutritionist Natalia Nikolaidi moved back from Azerbaijan, taking a pay cut to come back to her homeland.

“I have many friends abroad and they want to come back soon. They hope this will be their last year abroad,” said Nikolaidi. “I think we are finally seeing just a bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” although critics think it could be a train coming the other way.