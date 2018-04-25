Bartholomew, Erdogan Discuss Patriarchate’s Problems in Ankara

CONSTANTINOPLE (ANA/ A. Robopoulos) Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss matters relating to the patriarchate and the Greek community in Turkey at the presidential mansion in Ankara on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Patriarch Bartholomew thanked Erdogan for all he has done to date to resolve issues relating to the Greek community, while raising issues that are still pending both during their talks and in writing.

The atmosphere at the meeting was described as very good, with Erdogan showing great interest in the problems of the Patriarchate and the community. During the meeting, the Turkish president invited the General Director for Foundations Adnan Ertem into the room and issued instructions on the handling of issues in his area of responsibility.