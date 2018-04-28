“Pacman, The Movie”, a Greek-Spanish Production to be Released Later in 2018

A Greek-Spanish co-production completed its first filming in Greece in some of the most beautiful places in the country. It is a road movie, Vassilis Papatheocharis, co-director of ‘Pacman The Movie’ said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM.

It is estimated that the film will be featured at various festivals shortly before the end of 2018.

The two directors, Papatheoharis and David Valero, decided to make the movie during their meeting in Greece in 2017. ‘We got an idea to create a road movie that will link the cultures of Spain and Greece and show customs like the Orthodox Easter in Greece,’ explained Papatheocharis.

‘It is a personal production with the consent and assistance of production companies mainly based in Alicante, Spain,’ said the young Greek artist, who lives and works in the field of audiovisual productions in Spain as assistant director and screenwriter in various projects over the last ten years. He added it’s a story of a trip with a background of the two countries and a story of human relations and soul-searching, and a story that promotes unique beauties of Greece, such as Meteora.

“Two foreigners in Spain, a Greek man and a Spanish woman, who meet under strange circumstances and have to travel together,” is how he summarizes the story behind the film production, explaining that the story will end in Greece.

In Greece, the shooting took 12 days, mainly in the prefecture of Karditsa. “We filmed at Lake Plastira, Meteora, Karditsa, and various other places along the drive, as it is a road movie. We wanted to capture the beauty of Greece,” the Greek producer said.