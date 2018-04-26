Greek Police Seize Horses, Illegally Harvested Wild Herbs

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested six Albanian men near the border that separates the two countries and seized 10 horses and more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of an illegally harvested wild mountain herb traditionally used to cure various ailments.

For conservation reasons, it is illegal in Greece to pick anything other than a small amount of wild herbs for personal use. Authorities and conservationists say bands of mainly impoverished Albanians make regular cross-border forays, illegally harvesting herbs and medicinal plants.

They are also said to have destroyed rare and endangered species in the process.

Police said Wednesday that the six arrested the previous day for violating forestry laws had collected more than 132 kilograms of primula veris, or cowslip, which can garner 100 euros per kilogram.