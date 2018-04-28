Journey from Tunisia Film Screening on April 29

NEW YORK – Kehila Kedosha Janina screens a fascinating new documentary, Journey from Tunisia, by Sephardic filmmaker Jonathan Maimon on Sunday, April 29 at 2 PM.

In this film, Maimon examines the journey of his family from Tunisia to Israel. It explores a personal history, the upheaval of centuries of roots for Jews and their Arab neighbors in North Africa, and the forming of new roots in a newly created Israel. Through his film, Maimon entrusts us with the spell-binding story of his Sephardic grandparents from emigration to immigration, encompassing loss, disappointment, and adaptation.

Tickets are $5, available at the door.

Sephardic desserts, coffee, and tea will be served.

​Please RSVP to museum@kkjsm.org.