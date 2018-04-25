Greek Independence Day, Hellenic Heritage Parade in Chicago, April 29

CHICAGO, IL – The Hellenic American Academy invites everyone to participate in the Annual Greek Independence Day and Hellenic Heritage Parade, which will take place on Sunday, April 29, at 2:30 PM on Halsted Street, between Randolph and Van Buren Streets.

“Our meeting point will be on Randolph Street, west of Halsted Street, by the Hellenic American Academy float, our number in the order of floats and marchers is #1! Weather is forecasted to be a beautiful spring day!

“It is our obligation as Greek-Americans to participate in the parade and teach our youth the significance of paying tribute to the heroes of 1821 and maintaining our Greek heritage! We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the parade,” Academy’s press release says.