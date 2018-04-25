EU Enlargement Chief Sees Greece-FYROM Name Deal Coming Fast

European Commissioner for Enlargement, Johannes Hahn said he thinks Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will soon settle their 26-year name feud, iring Greek officials who said he’s undercutting the negotiations.

“I am optimistic that in the next two weeks we will have a solution. At least a solution that will open the way for the beginning of accession talks with FYROM,” he reportedly told the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on April 24.

“I think everyone agrees that this would be useful for the country, for society and the whole region of the Western Balkans,” he added.

That didn’t sit well with Greece’s Foreign Ministry which put out a statement essentially telling him to butt out and “stop undermining” talks between the countries.

Hahn said FYROM has overcome a deep political crisis and is making progress in the implementation of reforms and in maintaining good neighborly relations, but warned “there is no time for complacency,” said Kathimerini.

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said a deal with Greece to rename his country is tantalizingly close after 26 years, even though Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said there’s no chance it will happen before a NATO meeting this summer to bring in another member to the defense alliance.

Greece has been blocking FYROM’s hopes of entering NATO and the European Union because its Balkan neighbor keeps claiming Greek lands, heritage, history and culture, including the real Macedonia, an ancient abutting Greek province.

With faltering talks set to resume April 25 in Vienna under the auspices of United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has been trying for two decades to find a solution, Zaev said he still believes it can happen.

“I believe the conditions have never been better for us to achieve a comprehensive and lasting agreement,” Zaev told Agence France-Presse, adding however that failure to reach a deal would not be “the end of the world,” as both sides continued to alternately predict a deal but couch their remarks in case there isn’t.

Kotzias and FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will also meet with Nimetz and try to get past the biggest obstacles, Greek demands that FYROM change its Constitution to remove claims on Greek lands, and that a new composite name be used domestically and internationally as well.

The leading contender is said to be Upper Macedonia although more than 140 countries already call FYROM by Macedonia, the name that FYROM leaders want although it’s the same as an abutting ancient Greek province.

Earlier, Kotzas said FYROM will not be able to make a July deadline for hoped entry into NATO because negotiations over what its permanent name should be with Greece have fallen behind schedule.

“It is totally clear that FYROM will not join NATO (in July,),” Kotzias told 24/7 radio station, because Zaev wants to hold a referendum on the terms of whatever deal is reached – if any.

Zaev remarked later that such a swift solution would be welcome though he did not expect it. “I would like it very much but I don’t think it’s possible,” he said.