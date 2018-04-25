Cultural Ηeritage in Greece and Europe Event at Teriade Museum on Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece – A conference entitled “Our cultural heritage: The past meets the future. Culture, the driving force of Europe “, is taking place on April 25, at 18:30, in the Teriade Museum, on Lesvos. It is organized by Europe Direct North Aegean, in collaboration with the Specialized Management Service for European Programs of the North Aegean Region.

The purpose of the event is to highlight the concept of cultural heritage and cultural traditions in Greece and in the European area, as well as the impact they exert on each other. “Multiculturalism is one of the fundamental characteristics of the European integration process. Respect for diversity is seen as a prerequisite for achieving the goals of European integration,” according to the organisers.