Kammenos Said Greece Wanted to Build French Frigates, Not Lease Them

ATHENS – With confusion again reigning, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said Greece discussed building French-designed frigates in Greek shipyards, not leasing them directly as initial reports had indicated.

Contradictory stories were flying everywhere after newly-appointed Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French President Emmanuel Macron had talked about Greece leasing two French frigates to help patrol against growing Turkish provocations in the Aegean.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly quickly shot back that wasn’t true and the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said there had been confusion over the issue. Kammenos is leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the administration led by Tsipras’ party.

Kammenos though said discussions between Tsipras and Macron included what he called the use of eight billion euros in profits that Greek bonds, held by the French state, have generated. Construction in Greek shipyards of French-designed frigates was one of the issues discussed by the two leaders, Kammenos told reporters, Greek media reports said.

At the same news conference, Kammenos said a problem had arisen over Greece’s hopes to upgrade its fleet of US-made F-16 fighter jets that are constantly being pressed into service to intercept Turkish jets that keep violating Greek airspace with no rebuke from NATO, to which both countries belong.

He said an issue has developed over a prospective payment schedule for the planes’ modernization, saying ongoing austerity measures mean the upgrades couldn’t begin until at least 2020 and could go on until 2028 although the problem with Turkey is now.

“Reports referring to a cost of 1.2 billion are valid, but there are always discounts, meaning that the final cost is roughly 1.1 billion,” the Greek defense minister said, without clarifying if he was referring to euros or US dollars.