PM Tsipras: Cooperation in the Balkans Can Help Overcome Challenges

BUCHAREST, Romania – The initiative for the European Union-Western Balkans summit that will take place in Sofia May 16-17 started from the cooperation of Greece-Romania-Bulgaria and Serbia, said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday from Bucharest.

After meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the Greek prime minister said that the EU summit in Sofia will address the “Thessaloniki Agenda” regarding the European prospects of western Balkan nations.

At the same time, he highlighted the need for their to be cooperation and growth in the Balkans – a region that has been tested by nationalism, clashes and wars – in order to handle challenges, take advantage of opportunities and allow us to decide on developments without the intervention of others.

“The four way meeting between Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania is being established in an important diplomatic framework in the Balkans, producinng peace, stability, security, growth and respect of international law,” said Tsipras. The Greek prime minister added that the next meeting between the four nations will take place in Thessaloniki at around the end of June, along with the participation of transport ministers from each country.

The goal is for the Balkans to be outward lookinng, at a difficult time of globalisation. “That means that we must work together to take opportunities in front of us,” he added.