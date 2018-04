ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis attacked the government on the leasing of the French frigates, in his address to parliament on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis accused the government of “bad communication and conflicting statements which harm the country’s prestige.” The government coalition “must understand that the foreign policy and the defence field are not a field for games. The country’s prestige is threatened by the government’s insufficiency,” he said.