Greece is Virtuoso’s Most “Hot” Country for Affluent Travelers this Summer

NEW YORK – Global luxury travel network Virtuoso, renowned as a leading trend forecaster, has analyzed its data warehouse of $40.7 billion in transactions to reveal the top destinations for upscale travelers this summer, as well as the fastest-growing places of interest.

While European countries continue to attract the most visitors, the ranking of the hottest locales displays surprising diversity, showcasing comeback destinations as well as others that may be starting an upward trajectory.

The Virtuoso Top 10: The most popular destinations for summer vacations based on future bookings.

1. United Kingdom 2. Italy

3. Canada 4. France

5. South Africa 6. Greece

7. Germany 8. Netherlands

9. Ireland 10. Spain

The Top 10 Analysis:

Europe remains eternally popular for summer travel, with eight countries cracking the Top 10. Its blend of landmark attractions, luxury accommodations, and distinctive cultures attracts all types of travelers from families to honeymooners and art fans to culinary enthusiasts.

The boom in river cruising has boosted the popularity of countries such as Germany, opening up the opportunity to explore tucked away villages. The Netherlands draws in travelers with its all-around beauty, charm and history. Canada also finishes strongly thanks to its vibrant cities, gorgeous nature and proximity to the U.S. South Africa, already renowned as an adventure and family destination, is also garnering attention for its arts and culinary scene in locales like Cape Town as well. The Virtuoso Hot 10:

The countries that have seen the largest percentage of growth in year-over-year bookings.

1. Greece 2.Poland

3. Dominican Republic 4. New Zealand

5. Zambia 6. Morocco

7. Turks and Caicos Islands 8. St. Lucia

9. Vietnam 10. Egypt

The Hot 10 Analysis:

Emerging from its financial upheaval, Greece is this summer’s fastest-growing destination due to pent-up demand. Its combination of ancient attractions and stunning scenery beckons travelers to return this year.

Poland, a gem of Eastern Europe, is also seeing luxury traveler growth. It offers the same alluring history as the rest of the continent, but with better value and less-touristed sights. As adventurers seek the next great African safari destination, they’re turning to Zambia, which boasts varied experiences alongside new luxury infrastructure.

Travelers escaping the harried pace of daily life are fueling the popularity of island nations such as the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, and St. Lucia, all of which had minimal to no impact from the September 2017 hurricanes. Data is sourced from Virtuoso’s U.S. and Canadian travel agency members and reflects future travel for June, July and August 2018.

Virtuoso is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 17,500 elite travel advisors in more than 45 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.