The missile strike to punish the Syrian Government made no difference. The regime celebrated a great victory; it is still there and the rebels are doomed. One hundred and seven missiles (at an average price of $1.3 million apiece) made headlines and made us look macho but what did they accomplish?

The regime used chlorine gas, a low-tech substance first identified in 1810 and first used in combat in 1915.Taking out a sophisticated Syrian chemical laboratory will not inhibit further manufacture …