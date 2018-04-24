The National Herald Sponsors the Comedy “Ta Filarakia” (Video)

ASTORIA – The comedy Ta Filarakia – Bromance, directed by Lukas Skipitaris and with text adaptation by Giorgos Vouros, stars Stratos Tzortzoglou, Manos Pantelidis, and Tasos Karydis. The play opens April 27 at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria.

“There is no truth without passion, without error… the truth can only be achieved with passion” is just one of the themes explored in this dynamic, dramatic comedy or a drama written funny. Ta Filarakia – Bromance focuses on the issues of male friendship, devotion, the relationship difficulties between women and men, and the general value of friendship and truth.

“What is beautiful and great in this world has never been born of logical discussion,” the comedy highlights.

Anastasios (Tasos Karydis), divorced and separated from his child, has an outlet in “modern art” trying to escape from everyone and everything.

Stratos (Stratos Tzortzoglou) is married but has psychological problems and controlling tendencies. He butts heads with Anastasios to preserve the notion of “male friendship” as he sees it.

Manos (Manos Pantelidis) tries to calm the situation, but is tortured by his two mothers, his future wife, and his friends.

A wild fight in a living room ensues that almost ends in a psychodrama among three old friends. Is the “male friendship” innocent and pure, or is it governed by selfishness, eroticism, and power?

Directed by Loukas Skipitaris.

Cast: Stratos Tzortzoglou, Manos Pantelidis, Tasos Karydis.

An explosive dramatic comedy or a drama funny written. Is friendship innocent and pure, or is it governed by selfishness, eroticism and power?

There is no truth without passion, without mistake … truth can only be achieved only if you have passion.

Nothing great or beautiful in the world has ever been born of rational argument.

At the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center,

27-09 Crescent St, Astoria, NY 11102-3142

Reservations – tickets :Tel: 718.626.5111,

info@hellenicculturalcenter.org

April 27, 28, 29

May 4, 5, 6,11,12,13,18,19, 20, 25, 26, 27

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 4 pm.

(With English supertitles)

Produced by Stratosphere Art Inc in association with FAMA Theatre Group NY.