PM Tsipras in Bucharest for Greece-Bulgaria-Romania-Serbia Meeting

BUCHAREST, Romania – The European Union-Western Balkans summit, to be held in Sofia on May 17, will dominate the Quartet Meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, which will take place on Tuesday afternoon in Bucharest.

According to government sources, the four leaders will coordinate their moves ahead of the summit in Sofia as they support the European perspective of the Western Balkans and especially of Serbia.

The Greek prime minister had proposed the revival of the “Thessaloniki Agenda”, which was decided at the EU Summit in Thessaloniki on the European perspective of the Western Balkans and this proposal was accepted. The President of the EU Boyko Borisov put it as a priority of the Bulgarian presidency, which he said would function as a “Balkan Presidency”.

The Quartet Summit will provide mutual information on regional developments, the situation in Kosovo and the negotiations between Greece and FYROM.

The question of the influence of non-EU states in the region is expected to be discussed in order to ensure the institutional process for the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

They will also discuss issues of cooperation among the four countries in the fields of infrastructure, energy and transport, etc.

The quartet meets today as a follow-up to the trilateral meeting of Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia, the bilateral meeting between Greece and Bulgaria in Kavala and the two Quartets of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia in Varna and Belgrade respectively.

