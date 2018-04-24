Nikou and Efthimiou Win Greek Women’s University Club National Music Competition

By Lambrini Papangelis

EVANSTON, IL– Ioanna Nikou, pianist, and Rebekah Efthimiou, harpist, are the winners of the Greek Women’s University Club National Music Competition, held April 14on the campus of Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. The competition is open to musicians from the ages of 20-29, both women and men, on all instruments and voice.Composers may also apply. Applicants must be of Greek descent.

Two awards were given. The winner of the Greek Women’s University Club Award was pianist Ioanna Nikou, of Larissa, Greece. Ms. Nikou, who played music by J.S. Bach and Chopin, is a student at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH.

The winner of the Kanellos Award was harpist Rebekah Efthimiou, of Delhi, NY. Ms. Efthimiou, who played music by John Dowland and contemporary British composer Paul Patterson, is a student at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, NY.

The Greek Women’s University Club was founded in 1931 with the purpose of encouraging women of Greek descent to pursue higher education. It has sponsored its National Music Competition since 1989. To apply for next year’s competition, visit the Greek Women’s University Club Facebook page.