Kastellorizo, Ro Islands Flash Point for Turkish Tensions: New York Times

KASTELLORIZO, Greece — Only two kilometers, or 1.24 miles from the coast of Turkey, the island of Kastellorizo, population 300, has been at peace with its neighbors there, Greeks and Turks taking the ferry back and forth for vacations, buying goods and even meeting their future spouses.

Until the populist politicians show up.

With tensions soaring and fears of a conflict, accidental or otherwise, on the rise and people getting jittery, the residents of Kastellorizo, often cited as the first target that Turkey would take if a shooting war began, just want to be left alone.

Instead, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, under the gun for not being able to stop repeated violations of Greek airspace and waters by Turkish fighter jets and warships as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan steps up provocations, used the idyllic little spot – the place where then-Premier and then-PASOK Socialist leader George Papandreou announced Greece need bailouts eight years before – to make a point he wouldn’t be pushed around.

Tsipras went there to open a desalination plant but most everyone believes that wasn’t the real reason and that instead, he wanted to show he wasn’t as soft as his critics have said.

“With the people of Turkey, we don’t have problems,” fisherman Kostas Raftis, 58, told the New York Times, in a feature on how Kastellorizo and the nearby Greek island of Ro have become the focus of stepped-up tensions between the countries.

“The problem is with Erdogan, with the Turkish government. They want to make Turkey bigger,” said Raftis about the Turkish leader’s proclamations he covets the return of some Greek islands ceded away in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

There’s bombast on both sides catching Greeks and Turks in the middle. Tsipras and his Leftists are anti-nationalists eager to give away the name Macedonia – that of an abutting ancient Greek province – to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and before taking power he said there shouldn’t even be maritime borders.

“Greece can defend its sovereign rights from one end of this country to the other,” said Tsipras, as the cliffs of Turkey loomed in the distance over his right shoulder, the Times reported of his widely-noted appearance.

“We won’t negotiate, we won’t bargain, we won’t cede an inch of Kastellorizo land,” he said, picking up the talk set by his pugnacious Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the faltering coalition that has fallen out of favor with Greeks after Tsipras reneged on vows to roll back big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and privatizations demanded by international lenders.

The Turks ignored Tsipras’ warning and indeed, as the Premier was flying away in a helicopter, he was followed by Turkish fighter jets who radioed his pilot just to make sure he knew.

With nationalism and populism fueling the rancor and rhetoric in both countries, it’s been Kastellorizo that has become a near flash-point but also Ro, where a low-flying Turkish helicopter passed over a military base, drawing warning fire.

The tiny Ro has special symbolism for Greeks. In 1927, a woman from an old Kastellorizo family, Despina Achladioti, moved there and kept a Greek flag flying until her death in 1982 — earning her the title, The Lady of Ro.

WAR TALK

Other incidents have heightened the anxiety, including the death of a Greek fighter pilot whose jet crashed after returning from a mission to intercept Turkish fighters, and flared again after three students apparently raised a Greek flag on an islet near the Turkish coast, which Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said taken down by a Turkish Coast Guard crew – disputed by Greek officials.

Yildirim, a provocateur, has warned Greece to refrain from “provocations” after the flag was raised on the islet of Anthropofagos, which the Mayor of Fourni, a nearby island also close to Samos, was done by the students as a kind of Easter holiday prank but set off jitters.

Yildirim said the incident was similar to one in 1996 when the two NATO allies near went to war over the uninhabited Imia islets — Kardak in Turkish — which both Turkey and Greece claim.

Yildirim said, “Our advice to Greece would be to stay away from provocations and agitations … We are determined to give the necessary response to such fait accomplis.”

All this is lost on the residents of Kastellorizo, a placid place that was the setting for the 1991 film Mediterraneo, a film about an Italian garrison occupying the island in World War II, and how they didn’t want to leave when it was over.

Erdogan, who gained near-dictatorial powers in the wake of a failed, July 2016 coup to unseat him, has called snap elections for June 24, raising worries anew he will try to stoke the fires of nationalism and the return of Greek islands to raise his popularity.

Greece and Turkey are NATO allies but the defense alliance has made it clear it wants no part of any troubles between them, making Greeks suspicious that if a conflict breaks out they would be on their own, just as Cyprus was when Turkey invaded in 1974.

“Erdogan is a little bit out of control — he’s picking a lot of fights and there is a lot of uncertainty about how far he’s prepared to go,” Nikos Tsafos, who researches the politics of the Eastern Mediterranean at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank told The Times.

“The odds of something going wrong are increasing on a weekly basis,” he said, just as US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt had also said, along with officials in Greece who also were fearful of a trigger-happy pilot or naval Captain firing off the first bursts.

Kastellorizo’s ownership has bounced around over the centuries and it was in the hands of Italy before Greece finally gaining it in 1948. Turkey so far hasn’t claimed it, even politically, but with the potential for oil and gas discoveries in that part of the Aegean, Erdogan doesn’t want to lose out.

THE SOLDIERS STORY

He’s also furious that Greece won’t return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing the coup attempt, in which they said they took no part, and upped the ante when he said two Greek soldiers facing trial on charges of accidentally crossing the border are bargaining chips for a swap, which Tsipras rejected.

“The potential for a military conflict between Greece and Turkey has never seemed as close since the 1990s,” Soner Cagaptay, Director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy told the paper.

The Turkish government says Greece is to blame for the spike in tensions. “The Greeks always want attention,” said a senior Turkish official who asked not to be named in accordance with Turkish protocol. “They’re like babies, and it’s always been like that.”

Tht kind of talk draws sighs from Greeks who go to Turkey and Turks who are regulars on the island. “We all coexist and are similar in lots of respects,” Kikkos Magiafis, a bar owner with a Turkish wife. “We have a very similar culture,” he told the paper.

Even Turkish hardliners find it hard to rile up about Kastellorizo. The islanders “are normal people like us, civilians living their lives like us,” said Ismail Sah Yilmaz, the head of the local branch of the Iyi Party, a Turkish nationalist group.

But the tremors remain. “If you ask me as a Greek islander, the Greek government must give an answer,” said Raftis, who also owns a restaurant. “Nobody wants a war. But enough.”

The leader of the Turkish opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, attempted to go one better by suggesting that Turkey invade no less than 18 Greek islands, Kastellorizo and Ro the most likely targets.

Some Turkish nationalists believe these islands are “so close to the Anatolian land mass that they should belong to Turkey not Greece,” Sinan Ulgen, a Turkey analyst at Carnegie Europe, a Brussels-based research group, and a former Turkish diplomat told The Times.

Tsipras, who flew away to safety after his appearance, had a different, militaristic take that was unusual for him.

“You are the guardians of Thermopylae,” he told several islanders, referring to the battle in 480 B.C. in which 300 Spartans died to the last man in a narrow pass fighting scores of thousands of Persians, buying enough time to save western civilization.