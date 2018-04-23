Making America Great Again

Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan struck a chord with millions of Americans. I don’t think his ideas about how to accomplish that are very sound, but like many, I agree that for at least three decades America has been in decline.

Those who mindlessly declare the United States is number one in everything that matters donot comprehend that in various vital categories we are not global leaders.Our rankings ineducation, health, income,social mobility, and environmental safetyunderscore that reality.

The public-school …