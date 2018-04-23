LA Based Young Greek Actress in Competition at Cannes 2018

LOS ANGELES – Ioanna Meli is a Los Angeles based actress, born and raised in Athens, Greece. She has the female lead part in the short film Life in Color, an Official Selection at this year’s Cannes International Film Festival 2018.The story is about an aging, closeted gay man with Alzheimer’s who struggles against his strong-willed daughter to hold on to the memory of the long lost love of his life.

Ioanna holds a BA in Drama & Theatre Arts from Goldsmiths College Univeristy of London, an MFA in Acting for Film from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and a Certificate in Acting for the Camera from UCLA School of Theatre, Film & TV.

Her most notable work includes Steven Spielberg’s documentary Auschwitz where her voice is heard next to that of Meryl Streep’s and the leading part in Dwayne Johnson’s viral video Ascendance with which the famous actor announced the launch of his own YouTube channel.