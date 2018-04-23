Tsipras Nixes Erdogan’s Soldiers-for-Soldiers Swap Proposal

ATHENS — Greece’s coalition government has rejected an offer by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to return two Greek soldiers facing trial after accidentally crossing the border in exchange for eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup against him in July, 2016.

Erdogan’s proposal essentially confirmed what Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said after the Greek soldiers were detained on March 1, that they were being held hostage and bargaining chips.

Kammenos is the leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who said the Greek soldiers weren’t hostages and that they would be quickly returned.

Kammenos said he was vindicated by what Erdogan said, adding to Tsipras’ frustration with the outspoken and pugnacious minister who has often bucked the government but allowed to speak out because Tsipras needs ANEL’s nine votes to maintain a scant three-vote majority in Parliament although the two parties are ideological rivals.

Erdogan mentioned the proposed swap during an interview on April 21, saying that if Greece wanted its soldiers who strayed into Turkish territory back, it should return the officers who allegedly took part in a failed coup against him in July 2016.

While rejecting the overture, Greece’s government said it noted “the positive aspect of the Turkish president’s statement” on swapping soldiers without indicating adding, “We note again that statements like that are unacceptable,” even if they have vague positive aspects.

Greek courts have ruled the Turkish officers would not face a fair trial in Turkey as they denied taking part in the attempt to overthrow Erdogan who has gained near-dictatorial powers since and said he’d like to bring back the death penalty.

The proposal added to the troubles of Tsipras, who is facing a series of crises on several fronts, including the economy, refugee and migrant protests and violence on islands, and stepped-up Turkish provocations in the Aegean.

Tsipras opposes asylum for the Turkish soldiers, one of whom has already been granted sanctuary under strict conditions and as the other seven are due in May to be released from pre-trial detention when a maximum 18-month period expires.

His office put out a release – Tsipras doesn’t give news conferences nor take questions from reporters unless at a staged SYRIZA event – saying of the proposal that, “Once again that it is unacceptable and therefore rejected,” out of hand.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who has no real powers, role, called any prospect of an “exchange” as incomprehensible and said Turkey is showing ignorance of international law.

Erdogan earlier said he couldn’t interfere with the Turkish judicial system to get the Greek soldiers released but asked Tsipras to interfere with the Greek courts and justice system to return the Turkish soldiers.

A statement by the main opposition New Democracy (ND) party noted that “Turkey must, at long last, realize what an independent judiciary means in a rule of law state, such as Greece,” and other political leaders blasted what they called “Ankara’s Middle East bazaar bargaining” style.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)