NEW YORK – For many Greeks living outside of Greece, Greek Independence Day takes on a special meaning. The National Herald will be at the 5th Avenue, April 22, to cover the celebration commemorating the start of the Greek War of Independence, organized by the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York.

Greek Independence Day is celebrated everywhere Greeks reside, across the globe. Parades have been a part of the commemoration since the first part of the 20th century …