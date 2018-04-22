New Democracy Lead 13% Over SYRIZA, Leftists Fire Back

ATHENS – With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras besieged by crises on several fronts, the major rival New Democracy has taken a 13-point lead over the faltering Radical Left SYRIZA, which said the survey was an attempt to discredit them.

The poll was taken by the Metron Analysis firm for the newspaper Ta Nea and gave New Democracy a 36.3-23.3 percent growing edge as the government is nearing the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($400.6 billion) in August, trying to settle an unraveling 26-year-long name feud with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and tangling with Turkish provocations in the Aegean and the holding of two Greek soldiers who accidentally crossed the border.

Ta Nea is under the control of shipping tycoon and Olympiacos soccer team owner Vangelis Marinakis, a rival of the government, who has recently indicted on charges tied to an infamous heroin smuggling ship that has already seen the jailing of one shipowner.

“We were waiting for something more fresh from the newspapers of the under-indictment for narcotics smuggling Mr. Marinakis, so that Kyriakos Mitsotakis can be rescued from his internal party problems,” was response from SYRIZA officials, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki on the government spin.

New Democracy’s lead has grown 3 percent in a week from a previous survey by a different company taken before Tsipras’ woes began to mount even more. The survey showed the new center-left coalition Movement for Change, led by the now-defunct PASOK Socialists was a distant third with 9 percent.

Fourth with 7.1 percent was the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, all of whose 15 Members of Parliament and dozens of members are in the third year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, which they deny.

The KKE Communists held their traditionally irrelevant position, now fifth, at 6.7 percent, a figure essentially unchanged for years.

But unlike the earlier survey, a sixth party, the Union of Centrists, which is in Parliament, managed to be above the 3 percent threshold needed to stay there, registering at 3.3 percent.

Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) again failed to be over 3 percent above its party leader, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, continued to pay a hard price for breaking promises, including reneging on anti-austerity vows after he left New Democracy for doing the same.

In worse news for Tsipras, respondents by a 64-19 percent runaway gap said New Democracy will rout SYRIZA in the next election, scheduled for before October in 2019, a year during which more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-middle income families he agreed to after swearing he wouldn’t will kick in.