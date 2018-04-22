Greek Businessman Shot by Invaders Dies, Released Albanian Gang Suspects

ATHENS – A 52-year-old businessman shot in his upscale home by two armed robbers has died from his injuries with police saying the suspects were members of an Albanian gang released from prison amid criticism the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is emptying jails of violent criminals with trouble on the rise.

The attack on Alexandros Stamatiadis in his home in the wealthy enclave of Kifissia shocked the country, especially after Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said that life in modern-day society in greece was “no paradise,” angering critics.

Stamatiadis had been hospitalized in critical condition at a central Athens hospital and media reports said he passed away on April 20 despite having had two rounds of surgery in an attempt to save him from the effects of the gun shots and being beaten on the head with a heavy object.

Newspaper reports said the suspects are members of an Albanian gang who were arrested for thefts and burglaries in Attica three years ago and were recently released from jail as SYRIZA continues to open the doors to release violent criminals with many of its members believing there shouldn’t be jails.

Police investigators appear certain that the perpetrators have been arrested in the past for similar crimes and after searching through their online records, they have limited the number of their suspects, Kathimerini said.

Toskas’ office released a statement of condolence. “The arrest of criminals who take lives is a top priority for the police which is committed to continuing efforts until the perpetrators are brought to justice,” the ministry said.

He earlier had criticized an elderly man who shot at home invaders and warned against what he said were actions that would make Greece like “the wild, wild West” when most people carried guns.