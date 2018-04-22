Helping Women Make Better Decisions Event in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK – Inspiring and Educating Women to Make Better Decisions by “America’s #1 Phobia Relief Expert” Kalliope Barlis, author of the Phobia Relief: From Fear to Freedom, takes place on April 25. The event is hosted by Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) at Wells Fargo, 150 East 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan, and offers “an approach to making women smarter every moment – to make the right decisions at the right time so their future is profoundly fulfilled, more successful, and much happier as an individual, worker, spouse/partner and parent.”

Renowned expert Barlis will demonstrate “that thought has structure and how you can change your future by thinking more successfully now.”

A licensed Master Trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Barlis, whose roots are in Chios, is the author of three best-selling books, a TEDx Speaker – Phobia Relief Expert, licensed NLP coaching trainer, professional speaker with the National Speakers Association, a Doctor of Acupuncture, and a golf improvement specialist.

More information is available online: www.kalliope.nyc.

Register on Eventbrite, search: Inspiring and Educating Women to Make Better Decisions.

Hellenic Professional Women Inc (HPW) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting professional opportunities for Greek-American women and students through networking, mentoring and education.

Inspiring and Educating Women to Make Better Decisions takes place on April 25, 6-8 PM, at Wells Fargo, 150 East 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan.

Tickets are $20 for HPW Members and $30 for Non-Members.

Building security requires that everyone entering the building be registered for the event.