Where is the Endpoint of Syria’s War?

Having begun as an internal conflict, the Syrian War has taken international dimensions, pitting the superpowers of our era against each other, while the religious and ethnic group controversies inside the country have been fueled. Though Islam is dominating Syria, the various religious groups in the country have contradictory interests. Syria is a religiously and ethnically diverse country whose borders have been put together by Europeans after the colonization. It is basically a Sunni country with a sizable Christian and …