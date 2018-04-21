Patriarch, Synod, Grills Demetrios at April 20 Meeting

By Theodoros Kalmoukos April 21, 2018

George Tsandikos with His eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America Source: TNH/Michalis Kakias

BOSTON – Archbishop Demetrios of America was severely criticized by the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate at its April 20 meeting, presided by His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, according to exclusive information The National Herald has obtained.

Specifically, reports about Archbishop Demetrios and the Archdiocese were read, at which point Patriarch Bartholomew asked the synodic members if they wanted to ask him any questions.

First was Metropolitan Apostolos, Geron of Derkon, who wondered why there is so much delay regarding …

