Mitsotakis: New Democracy Promises Support to Businesses

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Saturday his party’s commitment to reducing taxes and supporting business, during a visit to Megara, west of Athens.

Mitsotakis was briefed by farmers, business owners and workers in the area about problems they face, ranging from red tape to heavy taxes, and the challenges of exporting their products.

“It is a commitment of New Democracy to support healthy businesses, especially in the primary sector that has a comparative advantage in our country. With specific and targetted tax incentives and by releasing funds from the agricultural development funds that today are unfortunately not being used by the current government,” he said.