FinMin Tsakalotos Meets with European Officials in Washington

WASHINGTON – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos completed a series of meetings he had with European officials , on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC.

Tsakalotos met separately with EU Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

A Finance Ministry source said “the meetings were held in a good climate,” but did not elaborate.

Tsakalotos also presented the prospects of the Greek economy at a one-day meeting organised by JP Morgan for institutional investors and bankers.

On Saturday, the finance minister is meeting with IMF officers, including IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and IMF head of the European Department Poul Thomsen.