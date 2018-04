At the WE Day event in California, John Stamos, Lily Collins and Dierks Bentley discuss being inspired by the teen-organized gun control protests.

“They are using their voices in such a powerful way. It’s time that we listen to them not the other way round,” the Greek-American actor said. “Since I’ve had my son last week I’m more excited to be here, more,” Stamos said.

On April 15, Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their son Billy, named after Stamos’ late father.