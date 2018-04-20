Amb. Lalacos at USC on Greece: Economy Improving, Pillar of Regional Stability

LOS ANGELES, CA – For the first time in many years the Greek community in Los Angeles had the opportunity to welcome the ambassador of Greece to the United States.

Amb.HarisLalacos and his wife, Anna, during their visit in Los Angeles attended a community celebration at St. Sophia Cathedral and hemade a presentation at the USC Center on Public Diplomacy (USCCPD)about Greece’s efforts to reenter the international financial community and its role as a pillar of stability in the turbulent Mediterranean …