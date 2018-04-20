Kammenos Says Greece, Turkey in Undeclared War Since 1974

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, with tensions rising again with Turkey, suggested the two countries have really been in a state of undeclared war since the unlawful 1974 invasion of Cyprus by Turkish forces, who still occupy the northern third.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition government led by the anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, has been provoking and taunting Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has stepped up invasions of Greek airspace and waters with fighter jets and warships.

“We have dead heroes who fall in the line of duty and these actions happen only during war,” Kammenos was quoted as saying by Kathimerini.

With Erdogan calling snap elections for June 24, there are worries in Greece he will step up tensions to try to gain the favor of nationalists and build a fervor against Greece.

Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis, who already said there was a state of “undeclared war” between the countries to say it was a bad move by the Turkish leader, who has near-dictatorial powers in the wake of a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016.

“This climate of tension – tension which often escalates – fuels and serves a specific climate within Turkey that is in Erdogan’s interest,” Kouvelis told Skai TV on April 20.

Kouvelis said while he didn’t think Turkey will start firing first or engage Greek forces in a deliberate conflict that he was worried that the spike in Turkey’s provocations increased the likelihood of an accident, as has US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.

Asked about his bombastic comments that draw fire from Turkish officials, Kammenos said that, “The Turks are running amok over me. I wish them the best for their elections,” after saying he would quiet down his rhetoric.

NATO BUTTS OUT

With tensions soaring again between the countries and jitters of an accidental conflict, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg again said the defense alliance will stay out of any troubles even though both countries are members.

With Turkish fighter jets and warships constantly violating Greek airspace and waters, he said the countries should be good neighbors and not fight, using the usual diplomatic boilerplate to avoid stoking further tension.

“NATO is the answer to many problems, but NATO is not the answer to all problems,” he said while speaking at Leiden University in The Netherlands, adding that NATO was designed to address threats from outside the alliance and not between its members.

He made the same statement earlier to Greece’s Ta Nea daily newspaper during an official visit to The Hague. NATO doesn’t usually allow interviews and tries to keep a low profile, especially acute during the growing Greece-Turkey anxieties despite fears there could be an intra-NATO war.

Stoltenberg has said nothing about the Turkish incursions nor about Turkish warships blocking foreign energy companies from reaching waters off Cyprus – which is not a member of NATO – where they are licensed to drill for oil and gas.

He didn’t say why a NATO member would be allowed to be in sovereign waters of another country – a European Union member – the bloc Turkey wants to join but whose leaders have been reluctant to confront President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fearing he will unleash more refugees and migrants on Greece who had come to his country from the Middle East.