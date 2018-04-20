New Democracy Holds Onto 10-Point Lead Over SYRIZA

ATHENS – An onslaught of holiday handouts to pensioners and the young and hiring scores of thousands of loyalists hasn’t helped Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reduce poll leads by his major rival New Democracy into the single-digits.

The Conservatives of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had leads of as much as 17 percent over the anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA of Tsipras, who fell out of favor after reneging on anti-austerity promises, still lead by 10 percent.

That was in a poll commissioned and presented by SKAI TV, which suggested that Tsipras is being weakened further in the aftermath of two Greek soldiers being held hostage by Turkey after accidentally crossing the border and a wave of violence Mitsotakis said was condoned by the Leftists, who are riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers.

According to results of the opinion poll, New Democracy has a 31.5-21.5 percent lead over the previously radical SYRIZA, which took a right turn when Tsipras sought and accepted a third bailout from international creditors in the summer of 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($106.11 billion) after saying it would do neither because it came with more of the brutal conditions he swore to reverse but implemented instead.

A distant third at 9 percent in the survey was the new center-left coalition the Movement for Change, which is led by the former PASOK Socialists, a once-ruling power who became defunct after breaking their alleged principles in supporting pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and the sale of state assets.

The grouping includes the once-promising but faded To Potami, a collection of academics and intellectuals led by former TV presenter Stavros Theodorakis, who failed to galvanize support after being unable to form a focus for what he wanted.

The ultra-extreme Golden Dawn, accused of using neo-Nazi methodologies and all of whose 16 Members of Parliament and dozens of members are in the third year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, has slipped to fourth at 8 percent.

The KKE Communists were at their usual level, 6.5 percent, after picking up a half a point from a previous survey but have been politically irrelevant for years. The poll was taken before they tried to tear down a statue of the late US President Harry Truman near the US Embassy, two symbols they despise.

No other party was above the 3 percent threshold needed to get into Parliament, including SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

He had broken away from New Democracy after complaining he wouldn’t go along with the party’s support for austerity measures before he did the same to get into power, suffering the same fate as PASOK for going along with tough measures on workers, pensioners and the poor. ANEL registered at 2 percent.

Elections are scheduled for 2019 and must be held by October but the poll shows that no party has any chance of winning enough of the vote to rule outright which means another likely coalition.

But with no one wanting to work with Golden Dawn, and just as unlikely to bring in the KKE Communists, it raises the prospect of New Democracy working with its dreaded rival SYRIZA or hoping Movement for Change would get enough of the vote to join the Conservatives in a coalition as PASOK did before that brought down the Socialists.

The center-left then would find itself right back in the same position as memoranda signed by successive Greek governments with its creditors, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) who put up 326 billion euros ($402.23 billion) in three bailouts means ongoing austerity no matter who is in power.

Disheartening further for Tsipras is that 11 percent who said they voted for him in 2015 in two elections will now switch to New Democracy, his ideological enemy. The Leftists also lost in droves previously undecided voters, 20 percent of whom said they would cast blank or undecided votes. Some 55 percent said New Democracy will win the elections.