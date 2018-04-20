Railway Workers to Hold Work Stoppage April 26

Greek railway workers will hold a four-hour work stoppage on Thursday April 26 in opposition to a privatisation being pushed ahead by the government.

Workers will walk off the job at 11 am, pulling the brake on the suburban railway and OSE trains. Trains travelling from Doukissis Plakentias metro station to the airport will also be affected.

April 26 is the deadline for investors to submit an improved bid for the sale of EESSTY (Hellenic Company for Rolling Stock Maintenance) to Greece’s Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).