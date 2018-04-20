A Festival for the Elderly and People Suffering from Dementia

A different kind of festival will take place in Athens, where playing and games become a vehicle of education and employment for people suffering from dementia.

After Global Game Jam Athens, the General Secretariat for Information and Communication is organising the “Bridge Game Jam” – a 2nd gaming festival for the elderly and dementia patients that will be held on April 20-22 – in collaboration with Challedu (Challenging Education) and the Hellenic Society for Alzheimer’s Disease and Congenital Disorders of Chalkida.

The aim of the festival is to bring together elderly people, new game designers, game developers, caregivers, healthcare professionals, dementia patients and students, allowing them to interact through the game, communicate and create toys – tools with a social impact and vision. Most importantly, however, to build life bridges!

The festival programme includes speeches by distinguished scientists, game and interactive labs, playtesting and game presentations.

The festival will be opened by the Secretary General of Information and Communication, Lefteris Kretsos.