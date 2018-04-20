France will Lease Two Frigates to Greece

By ANA April 20, 2018

Democratic Left (DIMAR) leader Fotis Kouvelis. (Photo by IconPress/Christos Doudoumis)

“France gave us two frigates via leasing. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras recently spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and they agreed that the two frigates will be given to Greece. This is not something new. It was preceded by an entire process and they are ready. It will be possible for them to start sailing within a a very short space of time, during the summer,” Alternate Defence Minister Fotis Kouvelis said on Friday in an inteview with SKAI TV.

“Greece,” he said, “cannot enter an armaments race, but it needs to reinforce its deterrent strength.”

