Kotzias Says No Time for FYROM Name Deal before NATO Meeting

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will not be able to make a July deadline for hoped entry into NATO because negotiations over what its permanent name should be with Greece have fallen behind schedule, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said.

“It is totally clear that FYROM will not join NATO (in July,),” Kotzias told 24/7 radio station, because that country’s Premier, Zoran Zaev, wants to hold a referendum on the terms of whatever deal is reached – if any.

That would then have to go to the country’s Parliament and Kotzias said the lawmakers would also have to change the Constitution to remove irredentist claims on Greek lands or there would be no deal, despite a push by Greece’s ruling anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA to let FYROM keep the name Macedonia, the same as an abutting ancient Greek province.

FYROM first was allowed use of Macedonia by a New Democracy government which led Greece in 1992 in what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement for the new country that broke away from the collapsed Yugoslavia.

But successive FYROM governments began claiming Greek territories, including the real Macedonia, as well as the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, along with Macedonia’s flag and Alexander the Great.

Zaev, in a concession, removed the name of the Greek conqueror from FYROM’s international airport and national road as well as taking down a statue but so far has said he won’t change the Constitution, which could prove a deal breaker in hopes to end the 26-year-long name feud.

“If we are to have an agreement, we must agree on constitutional changes. So it will go back to the fall,” said Kotizas.

United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer, has failed for two decades to broker a solution and earlier this year resumed talks after a three-year break amid speculation the United States wanted FYROM to get into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Greece, using its veto under unanimous consent rules, has kept FYROM out of NATO as well as skewering that country’s hopes of getting into the European Union but Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he’s keen to change that, but only if FYROM changes its Constitution, with surveys showing 68 percent of Greeks opposed to the name giveaway.

So is Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by SYRIZA under Tsipras, who has ignored two massive protests against the name giveaway.

Greece said it’s amenable to FYROM keeping the name Macedonia with a qualifier and the name Upper Macedonia is said to be the favorite, but Greece wants it for all uses while FYROM still prefers to be called Macedonia, the name already accepted by more than 140 countries, cutting into Greece’s position.

The Greek Foreign Ministry disputed an assessment by the European Commission’s Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn who said a solution was within reach but that it’s not the EU’s business to get involved.

“Regarding the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, there is still a long way to go in covering the gap created by the backsliding in recent years,” the ministry said, noting that FYROM’s “stability and progress are of vital interest to Greece.”

“This is the seventh time the country has received a positive recommendation from the European Commission,” it said.

“Nevertheless, once again it must be made clear to all sides that the decisions are not made by the Commission but by the Council, where Greece has set out its positions clearly,” Hahn’s office said.

He earlier said he was optimistic there could be a deal even within a few weeks adding that, “the new government in Skopje is doing good work,” referring to the name of FYROM’s capital.

The next round of the UN-brokered talks with Nimetz as the intermediary is scheduled for April 25 in Vienna.