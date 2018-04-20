Hellenic Film Society’s Greek Film Expo in New York

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) announced its first ever Greek Film Expo, a showcase for six outstanding Greek comedies and dramas, to be screened April 27-May 3 in the New York metropolitan area. The screenings will be held at the Directors Guild Theater in Manhattan, the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, and the Bow Tie Manhasset Theater in Nassau County. HFS will host an opening reception on Friday, April 27 immediately following the premiere of Jamaica. Actors Spiros Papadopoulos and Nikoleta Kotsailidou and directors Vasilis Christofilakis and Dora Masklavanou are expected to attend the reception at Ousia, 629 West 57th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are required.

Jamaica, directed by Andreas Morfonios, is a bittersweet comedy about two estranged brothers at very different places in their lives. Actors Nikoleta Kotsailidou and Spiros Papadopoulos- host of the popular TV musical revue, Stin Ygeia Mas Re Paidia, are expected to attend all screenings.

The award-winning drama Polyxeni, directed by Dora Masklavanou, was nominated for 11 Hellenic Film Academy Awards including Best Picture. It tells the story of a young woman attempting to gain independence in a traditional society. The director is expected to attend the Manhattan and Astoria screenings of her film.

Blue Queen, directed by Alex Sipsidis, is a mystery that unfolds from four different points of view with intriguing plot twists that keep the audience guessing till the end. Sipsidis is expected to attend the screenings on April 27 and 29.

The comedy Too Much Info Clouding Over My Head, directed by Vasilis Christofilakis, focuses on a hapless film director whose career is sidetracked when he is forced to raise money to film a screenplay he detests. The director is expected to attend the screenings of his film.

Swing Away, directed by Michael Achilles Nickles, is the story of a discouraged golf pro who gets her groove back by reconnecting with her Greek roots.

Worlds Apart, directed by Christopher Papakaliatis is a major box office hit in Greece. Starring J.K. Simmons and Papakaliatis, it follows the dramatic unfolding relationships of three couples at a time of economic turmoil.

The Hellenic Film Society USA is a non-profit organization created to promote Greek cinema in America. Its mission is to share the richness of Greek films with a wider American audience, to promote Greek filmmakers, and to preserve the film heritage of Greece.

The organization, founded by Jimmy DeMetro and the team that presented the New York City Greek Film Festival for 11 years, was established to expand the reach of Greek film beyond a single annual festival. In addition to presenting screenings of new and classic Greek films throughout the year in cities across the U.S., the organization is embarking on programs to support aspiring filmmakers of Greek descent; foster relationships between Greek filmmakers and U.S. investors and distributors; and restore and preserve Greek film classics.

“We are passionate about our mission to present and support high-quality, well-crafted films, and we’re looking forward to presenting our loyal audiences with engaging films at the Greek Film Expo,” said president Jimmy DeMetro. “Film has a very a special way of revealing culture, so we don’t just project Greek films, we project Greece. What we do brings Greece closer to all of us.”

The Hellenic Film Society USA, a 501(c)(3) organization, receives funding from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and Nikos and Carol Mouyiaris, in memory of their son Alexis Mouyiaris. The Greek Film Expo in New York is made possible with generous support from the Onassis Foundation USA.

For further information, purchasing tickets for the Greek Film Expo and Opening Reception, or for information on how to become a Hellenic Film Society USA sponsor, visit hellenicfilmusa.org, email info@hellenicfilmusa.org or call 718-531-5074.

2018 Greek Film Expo Schedule

Screenings will be held at the following theaters:

Directors Guild Theater, 110 W 57th Street in Manhattan

Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria

Bow Tie Manhasset Cinema, 430 Plandome Road in Manhasset

Friday, April 27—Directors Guild Theater

7 PM Jamaica*

(Actors Nikoleta Kotsailidou and Spiros Papadopoulos are expected to attend the screening)

*Immediately following the premiere of Jamaica, the Hellenic Film Society will host an Opening Reception at Ousia, 629 West 57th Street – tickets are required.

9:15 PM Blue Queen

Saturday, April 28— Directors Guild Theater

7 PM Polyxeni

(Director Dora Masklavanou is expected to attend the screening)

9:15 PM Too Much Info Clouding Over My Head

(Director Vasilis Christofilakis is expected to attend the screening)

Sunday, April 29— Museum of the Moving Image

1:30 PM Polyxeni

(Director Dora Masklavanou is expected to attend the screening)

4 PM Jamaica

(Actors Nikoleta Kotsailidou and Spiros Papadopoulos are expected to attend the screening)

7 PM Blue Queen

Tuesday, May 1— Bow Tie Manhasset Cinema

7 PM Too Much Info Clouding Over My Head

(Director Vasilis Christofilakis is expected to attend the screening)

9:15 PM Jamaica

(Actors Nikoleta Kotsailidou and Spiros Papadopoulos are expected to attend the screening)

Wednesday, May 2— Bow Tie Manhasset Cinema

7 PM Swing Away

9:15 PM Worlds Apart

Thursday, May 3—Bow Tie Manhasset Cinema

7 PM Blue Queen

9:15 PM Polyxeni

