Greek Interns at Simon Fraser Univ. for “Rebooting the Greek Language” Program

On Monday, April 16th, 2018, three Greek interns arrived at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada.

This cohort includes a Graphic Designer, a UI/UX Designer, and an Android Developer, each of whom were selected by the University through a competitive application process to support the “Rebooting the Greek Language” project. The initiative, which is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), seeks to develop a state-of-the-art digital platform for Greek language learning within the Diaspora community. It will incorporate 21st century technologies including speech recognition, natural language processing, machine learning, and augmented reality. Each of the interns will play a meaningful role in the platform’s development.

Two additional cohorts of interns will arrive in Vancouver later this summer and fall to support the project.

The SNF has provided significant and longstanding support for the Simon Fraser University Hellenic Studies Program, including the creation and endowment of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at the University.