The Music of Epirus in Boston on April 29 (Video)

BOSTON – Legendary folk musicians bring the Music of Epirus to Boston with a concert on April 29, 4-6 PM, featuring Petros Loukas Chalkias on clarinet, Kostas Tzimas on vocals, Vasilis Kostas on laouto, Beth Bahia Cohen on violin, and Panagiotis Georgakopoulos on ntefi.

The event takes place at Boston University’s TSAI Center, 685 Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.

General admission: $40. Student with valid ID: $15. BU Staff and Faculty: $30. More information is available from The Greek Institute by phone: 617-547-4770 and on Facebook.