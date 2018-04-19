Tender for New Identity Cards in Line with EU Standards a Matter of Days, Says Toskas

ATHENS – The tender for the issue of new Greek identity cards in line with stricter EU standards is a matter of days, Alternate Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said in parliament on Thursday.

The technical specifications have been completed and the invitation to EU companies to participate in the tender is “a matter of days not weeks,” he said. Toskas explained that the issue of the new identity cards was necessary following an EU decision aiming to improve controls and guard against terrorist and extremist threats.