SYRIZA-led Coalition Lawmakers Quietly Drop Novartis Scandal Probe

ATHENS – A Parliamentary committee controlled by the government has dropped its end of a probe into allegations that 10 rival politicians took bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, saying it lacked jurisdiction over money-laundering and bribery.

The panel was put together with great fanfare from the ruling Radical Left-SYRIZA led coalition led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose government said it was the most massive scandal in modern Greek history although there was no proof.

The case is based on the testimony of three secret witnesses whose identity is being withheld under the country’s whistleblowing laws but whose testimony was said to keep changing and as prosecutors can’t tie their allegations to any credible proof.

The targets, including two former prime ministers, former health ministers and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said the case was fake and manufactured by Tsipras to reverse his slide in polls for reneging on anti-austerity measures, planning to give away the name Macedonia – an abutting ancient Greek province – to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and distract attention from a series of crises including the economy and rising tensions with Turkey.

The business newspaper Naftemporiki said a majority of the parliament committee controlled by lawmakers from SYRIZA and its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, ended its role quietly, unlike the hub-bub that led to its creation and government boasts to root out corruption it said was everywhere except in its own faltering Administration.

The case now goes back to the prosecutors who presented it after three years of trying to find evidence but the end of the parliament committee means immunity from prosecution can’t be stripped for the targets.