Greek Bank Chief Says Needed Credit Line Not Fourth Bailout

ATHENS – Continuing to dispute Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ rosy economic predictions, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said his call for a precautionary credit line when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($404 billion) expire in August does not mean it’s a fourth rescue package.

Tsipras has been crowing he’s bringing a recovery – without saying it would be because he reneged on anti-austerity promises – but at the same time said Greece can’t repay its debt without restructuring.

With the lifeline monies ending this summer after eight years, the government must hope for a successful return to the markets but two test bond sales of 3 billion euros ($3.72 billion) each came at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts.

Stournaras, a former finance minister who was one of 10 rival politicians Tsipras and his Radical Left SYRIZA accused of taking bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis – with no proof – has been saying Greece needs the credit line.

Tsipras, with his popularity plummeting after reneging on anti-austerity promises, doesn’t want anything that hints of more trouble, especially another bailout after he sought and accepted a third, for 86 billion euros ($106.58) in the summer of 2015 after saying he wouldn’t at any cost.

“The precautionary credit line in no way amounts to a new memorandum,” he said at an event of Greek alumni of the London School of Economics, Kathimerini reported of the event.

Tsipras has also been saying there will be a so-called “clean exit” from the bailouts but even his own finance minister rejects that and the lenders, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) said the country’s economy will need monitoring for years.

Stournaras, who served the former ruling New Democracy-led coalition after leaving a prestigious think tank, said it was “desirable” for the ECB to maintain its “waiver” on Greek government bonds at a time when the spreads between Greek and main interest rates in the Eurozone are on average more 3.5 percent, raising the borrowing costs of the government, businesses and households.

To keep the waiver, the country must agree on a precautionary credit line, he continued. “However, if the government does not want it, other ways to avoid losing the waiver will have to be explored,” he said.

He also said the government should create a large “cash buffer” through the issue of new bonds, in conjunction with the disbursements of the ESM but Tsipras said a credit line means new conditions from the Quartet that he doesn’t want.