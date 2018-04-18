Thalassa Benefit for Fordham’s Orthodox Christian Studies Center, May 15

NEW YORK – The 2018 Thalassa Benefit for the Orthodox Christian Studies Center will be held on Tuesday, May 15 at Thalassa Restaurant, 179 Franklin Street (between Greenwich and Hudson Streets) in Tribeca. The Cocktail Reception and Presentation is from 6- 8:30 PM. Tickets: General Ticket: $150 per person ($135 is tax-deductible), and Young Member Ticket: $75 per person ($60 is tax-deductible). Proceeds benefit the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University. More information is available via email: events@fordham.edu.

The Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University connects cultures, religious traditions, and academic disciplines to advance awareness and knowledge of Orthodox Christianity in public discourse. In its distinctive relationship to Roman Catholicism through the Jesuit tradition of Fordham University, as well as its location in New York City, the Orthodox Christian Studies Center is uniquely poised to engage ecumenical discussion and to foster Christian unity.

The Center supports scholarship and builds intellectual community through wide-ranging initiatives including: National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)-supported research fellowships, the Patterson Triennial Conference on Orthodox/Catholic Dialogue, the annual Orthodoxy in America Lecture, and an undergraduate minor in Orthodox Christian Studies.

The Center also provides four distinctive avenues for academic publishing: Public Orthodoxy, the Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies, the Orthodox Christianity and Contemporary Thought book series, and the Christian Arabic Texts in Translation book series.